East Africa Market and Trade Update, December 2020
Highlights
- International maize and wheat prices have been generally on an upward trend since August in response to sustained export demand.
- Staple food prices in the region showed mixed trends; prices have increased in Burundi, Ethiopia,
Somalia, South Sudan and Sudan; while they have decreased in Uganda, Rwanda and Kenya, and remained stable in Djibouti.
Significant depreciation of local currencies has been observed compared to the time just before the pandemic. This has caused an increase in the cost of living, most notably in Sudan and South Sudan.