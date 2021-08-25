East Africa Market and Trade Update, August 2021

Highlights

International prices of maize, wheat and rice dropped in June 2021, but remained well above their recent 5-YA values. The decline was due to improved production prospects and recent harvests for the first two and reduced demand for the latter.

Staple food prices in the region trended seasonally in 2021Q2. While they increased modestly in Burundi, South-Central Somalia and Ethiopia, prices accelerated exceptionally in Sudan but decreased in South Sudan, Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda in the second quarter.

Cross-border trade volumes improved in 2021 Q2 due to increased supplies from the June harvests and slight improvement in availability of hard currency through bi-weekly actions of dollars in South Sudan. Tanzania and Uganda continued their regional cross-border exports dominance.