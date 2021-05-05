CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 5 May 2021

Burundi

Heavy rainfall and rising water levels in Lake Tanganyika since the beginning of April have resulted in flooding in Makamba, Rumonge, and Bujumbura provinces, southwest Burundi. Over 47,000 people have been affected by flooding and landslides. Around 9,600 people across the flooded areas are staying in emergency shelters or with host families, while others are choosing to stay in their partially submerged homes. Villages, roads, WASH, and agricultural infrastructure have been affected by the rising water levels. Affected people in Rumonge province need WASH assistance as they continue to use unsanitary water from the lake, mixed with faecal waste and flooding latrines. The use of contaminated water increases risk of outbreak of waterborne diseases such as cholera, which is endemic along Lake Tanganyika. Lack of personal protective equipment and the inability to practice social distancing within displaced communities increases risk of COVID-19 spread.

Ethiopia

As a result of the ongoing crisis in Tigray, northern Ethiopia, the population is facing increased needs, restricted access to essential services, and human rights violations. Due to an unpredictable security situation, there are ongoing access constraints for humanitarian responders. Provision of food assistance to 5.2 million people and shelter assistance for 1.7 million IDPs are among the highest priorities. There is concern over malnutrition among young children and breastfeeding women. Assessing the numbers of people in need or IDPs remains extremely challenging due to access constraints, multiple displacements, and limited government capacity to conduct registrations. Due to an increase in emergency shelter and NFI needs, as at 30 April, only 10% of the targeted population had been reached. As at 27 April, over 63,000 refugees from Tigray have fled to Sudan.

State of Palestine

Thirty of the 290 structures demolished in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, over January-March were WASH structures -- the highest quarterly number of WASH structures demolished in the last 10 years. About 420,000 residents in the West Bank and 150,000 residents in Area C suffer from limited access to water. The limited access to water and increased demolition of WASH infrastructure are of particular concern during the COVID-19 pandemic. The lack of access to safe water and sanitation significantly increases the public health risks associated with poor water quality, poor wastewater collection and treatment, and inability to practice effective hygiene.

