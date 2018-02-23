23 Feb 2018

Communique from the government following the report of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs on the humanitarian response plan for Burundi 2018

Report
from Government of Burundi
Published on 23 Feb 2018 View Original

  1. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) held a meeting on Monday, 19 February 2018, where it presented the Report on the 2018 Humanitarian Response Plan for Burundi, which would be aimed at alleviating the suffering of affected populations, and whose situation is presented in an alarming way.
    The same report claims that this Plan was prepared in a participatory and exhaustive manner in consultation with the Government of Burundi and the donors.

  2. While appreciating this initiative by the humanitarian community to help those in need, especially those in emergency situations, the Government of Burundi regrets that, contrary to what is claimed, this report and the census of persons in a needy situation, as well as the figures advanced have never been the object of collaboration with Ministries directly concerned by humanitarian issues, namely the Ministries of the Interior, Agriculture, Health as well as Human Rights.

  3. Since the Government has provided significant resources to invest in projects aimed at improving the well-being of rural populations in particular, it is surprised by the figures put forward in an exaggerated way by OCHA, and this is unfortunately not for the first time. The Government is all the more astonished that the situation of 2018 is better than in 2017 in view of the efforts made in the agricultural sector, in the field of health, reception and integration of repatriated refugees, and results are very significant.

  4. In fact, this investment bears fruits in terms of food self-sufficiency thanks to the fertilizer subsidy policy, free health care for children and pregnant women, not to mention the spirit of national solidarity through the assistance of people in need in case of natural disasters.
    The Government expects its partners to focus much more on Development Aid than on Humanitarian Aid, as the President of the Republic emphasized in his 2018 New Year Message to the Nation.

  5. The Government of Burundi therefore rejects the contents of this unilaterally drafted report and asks the persons in charge of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs to contact the sectorial Ministers directly concerned by the humanitarian issues referred to in paragraph 2 and any other officials who may contribute to address them for the preparation of a consensual and reliable report that will guide effective collaboration in the interest of the common objectives with OCHA.

Done at Bujumbura on February 21, 2018

THE SECRETARY-GENERAL OF THE GOVERNMENT AND SPOKESMAN OF THE GOVERNMENT,

Philippe NZOBONARIBA.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Improved Training section makes it easier to find the opportunities you are looking for

KEY POINTS

We’ve improved our search filters to make finding training opportunities easier.

New tabs allow you to discover free and online courses in one click.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.