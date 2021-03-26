Central Africa: Development & Disaster Reduction Fiscal Year (FY) 2020

Populations across the Central Africa region continue to face conflict, displacement, persistent food insecurity, and limited access to health care, safe drinking water, shelter, and other basic needs as a result of multiple shocks amidst limited livelihoods opportunities. In FY 2020, USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (USAID/BHA) supported programs to address the root causes of chronic food insecurity, enhance livelihoods, and strengthen communities’ resilience to future shocks.

• With more than $21.4 million in FY 2020 funding, USAID/BHA supported non-governmental organization (NGO) partners Catholic Relief Services (CRS), Food for the Hungry, and Mercy Corps to lead consortiums of NGOs in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to improve the food and nutrition security and economic well-being of vulnerable households in Kasaï-Oriental,

South Kivu, and Tanganyika provinces.

• In northeast Uganda, USAID/BHA supported CRS and Mercy Corps to assist households facing chronic food insecurity in the Karamoja Sub-Region through building resilience to shocks, enhancing livelihoods, and improving food security and nutritional outcomes for vulnerable rural families. USAID/BHA also supported the Association of Volunteers in International Service (AVSI) Foundation to help extremely vulnerable refugee and Ugandan host-community households in southwestern Uganda’s Kamwenge District to improve food security and livelihoods.

• In Burundi, USAID/BHA partner CRS completed a six-year program in Muyinga Province aimed at improving the nutritional status of children through interventions in agriculture, governance, health, livelihoods, and sanitation.