Burundi: Urgent funding requirements

Voluntary repatriation of Burundian refugees returning from Rwanda and Tanzania (September - December 2020)

This note on funding requirements is designed to support the safe and dignified repatriation of Burundian refugees returning from Rwanda, Tanzania and other countries of asylum, and to promote their resilience and sustainable reintegration in Burundi. UNHCR is not promoting refugee return to Burundi at the current time but is supporting those who indicate they have made a free and informed decision to voluntarily repatriate.

Following the relatively peaceful elections of President Ndyaishimiye in June and his call for Burundians living in exile to return, an increase in interest in voluntary return has been observed.

The Voluntary Repatriation of Burundian refugees from Tanzania started in September 2017. As of 31 August 2020, a total of 90,747 Burundian refugees have been assisted to return home. An increase in the return trend has been observed since July 2020, with more than 10,000 of the 12,500 who have been assisted to return home between January and August 2020 having returned in the last few months. UNHCR anticipates that nearly 20,000 refugees will return between September and December 2020, based on the recent trends of registration for return.