Burundi Situation: UNHCR Regional Update (May 2019)

346,819 Total Burundian refugees residing in the main hosting countries (United Republic of Tanzania, Rwanda, the DRC, Uganda).

11,641 Burundian refugees assisted to voluntarily return so far in 2019, with some 3,388 assisted in May.

3,080 Total Burundian refugee arrivals recorded so far in 2019. In May, 511 new arrivals were reported.

Highlights and Operational Context

UNHCR’s Regional Refugee Coordinator (RRC) for the Burundi situation, Ms. Catherine Wiesner carried out an advocacy mission to Washington DC (6-8 May), New York (9-10 May), and Brussels (13-14 May) with the main objective to raise awareness and mobilize resources for the Burundi situation given that it remains among the least funded situations globally.

The mission provided an opportunity to gauge the views of a few key interlocutors on UNHCR’s and RRRP partners’ response to the Burundi situation, especially the assisted return component.

The RRC also emphasized in this respect the solutions-oriented approach the organization has taken in line with the objectives of the CRRF/GCR, in particular objective 4, which focuses on support to conditions in countries of origin for return, and specifically sought support for funds for both the repatriation and reintegration component.  In Uganda, the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) jointly released the revised 2019-2020 Uganda Refugee Response Plan (RRP). The revision is a result of an exercise of planning figures, targets and budgets with a reduced refugee population as of year-end 2018 which started last February. With a new baseline population of 1.19 million refugees as of 31 December 2018, RRP partners revised their plans to cater for 1.31 million refugees by the end of 2019 and 1.30 million refugees by the end of 2020 contrary to the initial projections of 1.74 million by year-end 2019 and 1.73 million by year-end 2020.

From 14-17 May 2019, the East African Community (EAC) convened a meeting of Partner States to review the initial draft policy and provide guidance to the next steps on the EAC Common Policy on Refugee Management. A technical working group (TWG) meeting was held on 14-15 May with delegates from EAC Partner States’ Directorates/Departments responsible for Refugee Affairs, the EAC Secretariat and consultants and UNHCR. The participants acknowledged that the presented initial draft policy still needed considerable work and as such, provided observations to guide the consultants in the revision. The delegates were grateful for UNHCR’s detailed technical inputs and positively agreed to take into account UNHCR’s written comments.

On 16-17 May, the Chiefs of Refugee Management (CRM) were presented with the TWG report, to which they made added notes for the revision of the draft Policy. The EAC Secretariat will organise the next regional validation meeting planned end of July to review a second draft policy.

If this draft policy is validated by the CRMs, the next steps will be to present it to the EAC Sectoral Council of Ministers on Interstate Security for adoption in September.

As of 18 June 2019, merely 27.9 million USD was received out of the total requirements of 106 million USD for the 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) for Burundi which includes the humanitarian needs of Burundian returnees. Out of the 31.4 million USD specifically required to support sustainable return and reintegration; less than 600,000 USD has been received thus far.