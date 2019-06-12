Burundi Situation: UNHCR Regional Update (March & April 2019)

348,383 Total Burundian refugees residing in the main hosting countries (United Republic of Tanzania, Rwanda, the DRC, Uganda).

8,253 Burundian refugees assisted to voluntarily return so far in 2019, with some 1,801 assisted in March and 2,975 assisted in April.

2,569 Total Burundian refugee arrivals recorded so far in 2019.

In March, 625 new arrivals were reported and 487 new arrivals in April.

66,118 Total Burundian refugees assisted to return as of 30 April 2019, since 2017, mainly from Tanzania.

124,578 Number of IDPs in Burundi as of March 2019 according to IOM’s Data Tracking Matrix, 75 per cent of the factors of displacement are linked to natural disasters, 25 per cent are linked to the socio political situation.

Highlights and Operational Context