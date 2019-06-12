Burundi Situation: UNHCR Regional Update (March & April 2019)
348,383 Total Burundian refugees residing in the main hosting countries (United Republic of Tanzania, Rwanda, the DRC, Uganda).
8,253 Burundian refugees assisted to voluntarily return so far in 2019, with some 1,801 assisted in March and 2,975 assisted in April.
2,569 Total Burundian refugee arrivals recorded so far in 2019.
In March, 625 new arrivals were reported and 487 new arrivals in April.
66,118 Total Burundian refugees assisted to return as of 30 April 2019, since 2017, mainly from Tanzania.
124,578 Number of IDPs in Burundi as of March 2019 according to IOM’s Data Tracking Matrix, 75 per cent of the factors of displacement are linked to natural disasters, 25 per cent are linked to the socio political situation.
Highlights and Operational Context
UNHCR’s Regional Refugee Coordinator (RRC) for the Burundi situation, Ms. Catherine Wiesner carried out a mission to Burundi, on 24-26 April, 2019. The mission aimed at taking stock of the current situation of Burundian refugee returns. The RRC spoke with returnees that arrived at the newly opened Kinazi Transit Center in Muyinga. During her visit, the RRC highlighted the need for more support to strengthen the reintegration programming to create sustainable conditions for the returnees and communities in areas of return.
On 18 April 2019, UNHCR’s Regional Refugee Coordinators (RRCs) for the Burundi and South Sudan situations convened a regional partners meeting in Nairobi, Kenya. The meeting discussed the achievements and the operational constraints faced in realizing the strategic goals set by the Regional Refugee Response Plans (RRRPs) for both the Burundi and South Sudan situations and identified joint advocacy priorities of partners and UNHCR to comprehensively address for each forced displacement situation.
A regional UNHCR and UNICEF meeting was held in Nairobi, on the 16-17 April 2019, to share experiences around the application of the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF) in Eastern and Southern Africa, identify ways and opportunities to enhance overall collaboration in advocating with governments and mobilizing resources for comprehensive responses and refugee inclusion in line with the implementation of the Global Compact on Refugees (GCR). Participants widely recognized children’s great potential to open avenues for effective advocacy towards refugee inclusion in national systems and that the application of CRRF has already yielded tangible results for refugee and host children, in particular in the sectors of health and nutrition, education, child protection and WASH. The final report comprises a set of agreed priorities and recommendations to strengthen the joint partnership under the GCR.
On 7 March 2019, a high-level meeting (HLM) of Ministers in charge of refugees in the Great Lakes region was held in Kampala, Uganda. The meeting was hosted by President Musevenyi and co-organized by the UN Special Envoy for the Great Lakes and the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR). Adequate financing for voluntary repatriation and reintegration of returnees and support to economic inclusion of refugees and development of refugee-hosting areas were among the key recommendations. Moreover, it was recommended that the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) to develop a Regional Strategy for Durable Solutions for the Great Lakes region and an action plan to implement this strategy.