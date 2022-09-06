Burundi : Situation Report (5 Sep 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

Relative improvement of food security in Burundi, compared to the same period in 2021

WFP assists 20,000 vulnerable households in Kirundo province affected by the effects of climate change

World Humanitarian Day Celebration in Burundi

Government of Burundi, FAO, and WHO are fighting Rift Valley fever disease (RVF)

Success story: Cash transfers give family hope

BACKGROUND

Relative improvement of food security in Burundi, compared to the same period in 2021

In August 2022, using the IPC tool, the actors of the food security sector and the Burundi Government conducted analyses on the level of food security related to the 2022 B growing season (June to September: harvest and post-harvest) as well as on its implication for the 2023 A saison, which starts in October and runs until December 2023.

Favorable factors used in the analysis, in particular a generally sufficient rainfall regime for the 2022B season; the promotionof agricultural production through the development of state land distributed to community cooperatives, theencouragement of the joint exploitation of small individual plots, the intensification and encouragement of the establishment of so-called "model" farms, the establishmentof strategic stocks by ANAGESSA and on the other hand unfavourable factors such as climatic hazards located in the Eastern Depression, Northern Depression and Imbo wool, the impact of COVID-19 on access to cross-border opportunities, the need for chemical fertilizers not covered by the company Organo-Mineral Fertilizers, FOMI, the impact of the Ukraine crisis on the market, the impact of rift valley fever disease on lifting and its related activities, restrictions on cross-border trade and the return of returnees in need of socio-economic reintegration have determined that 1.2 million people (10% of Burundi’s population) are food insecure for the period of June to September 2022, including 50,640 in the emergency phase (IPC4). This period coincides with the harvest and post-harvest period of the main agricultural season "Impeshi", which is marked by relatively good food availability and accessibility. The analysis classified all livelihood areas in a stress phase (IPC2) with the exception of the Crête Congo Nile (CCN) livelihood zone which is classified in IPC1. Households in crisis (IPC3) are mainly those with low capacity to produce their own food. Highly dependent on the market on the one hand, and whose income comes mainly from low-paid activities on the other hand.

For the projected period (October to December 2022), food security actors estimated that 1.4 million people (12% of Burundi’s population) are food insecure, including 50,640 in the emergency phase (IPC4). The analysis shows a slight deterioration in the situation between the current and projected situation, moving the SCC from Phase 1 to Phase 2 (Stress) and the Eastern Depression Subsistence Zone to IPC3.

Lack of anticipation of a relative improvement in the situation from October to December 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 (1.44 million people in phase 3 and over), the food security situation requires monitoring in the livelihood areas, the east and the north as well as the localities affected by climatic hazards in the Imbo plain. In addition, certain indicators such as market prices, access to agricultural inputs and rainfall trends for the 2023 A season should also be monitored.

Already, some weather stations are forecasting for the period from September to December 2022, rainfalls below average. Despite these forecasts, trends in Burundi show for some provinces that at the same time there will be excess and deficit rainfalls with an impact on crops and household food security.