Burundi: Situation Report (4 Jun 2021)

HIGHLIGHTS

The rising water levels of Lake Tanganyika have severely affected three communes in Rumonge province

Underfunding of the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) 2021 negatively impacting response efforts

Over 4,800 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic

BACKGROUND

Since the beginning of the rainy season in March 2021, the waters of Lake Tanganyika have been rising steadily, flooding many neighborhoods in the coastal provinces and causing significant property damage and population displacement.

The most affected provinces include Bujumbura, Bujumbura Mairie, Makamba, and Rumonge, located on the shores of Lake Tanganyika.

Rumonge province has been especially hard hit. Three of its five communes, namely Bugarama, Muhuta and the town of Rumonge (Kanyenkoko district), have suffered considerable damage as a result of the overflowing waters of Lake Tanganyika. Nearly 68 hectares of farmland have been flooded in the town of Rumonge and in Bugarama. Access to some properties by the lake is also blocked by stagnant water. Some infrastructures, such as the port of Rumonge and the isolation and referral center for suspect COVID-19 cases, are only a few meters away from the water. Murembwe River in Kanyenkoko has also overflown and spilled into palm plantations.