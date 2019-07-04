04 Jul 2019

Burundi Situation Report, 4 Jul 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

  • More IDPs due to natural disasters in 2019 compared to 2018

  • Malaria reaches epidemic proportions

  • UNHCR hosts more than 1 100 new congolese refugees in Nyankanda

  • Food insecurity persists in Kirundo

  • More than 124 500 internally displaced persons, of whom 55 per cent are women

More IDPs due to natural disasters in 2019 compared to 2018

The latest Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) produced by the International Organization for Migration shows an increase in the number of people affected by natural disasters during January to May 2019, recording 90.3K persons, compared to the same period in 2018, recording 80K persons.
Since the start of the rainy season, high winds, hailstorms, landslides and heavy rains have resulted in loss of life and agricultural crops, and the destruction of houses in many parts of the country. The affected areas include Bujumbura city, particularly in the provinces of Cibitoke and Bubanza.

Such natural disasters trigger further issues for local communities. For example, on 10 March 2019, a landslide occurred along the Kanyosha river in Kinanira (Muha Commune), in Bujumbura City, following heavy rains in December 2018 and January 2019. The incident cut a paved road in half and carried away about ten houses, a church and most of a private school. When the Kanyosha river burst its banks, a large ravine (more than 10m deep) was created. Families living nearby were forced to leave and take refuge in neighbours' homes. According to Céline, a local resident who witnessed the event, a smaller-scale landslide began in January, eventually growing into a big ravine. No human losses have been reported, but Céline lost all her belongings, including kitchen equipment and furniture. Her family now borrows the bear minimum equipment, to cook, from neighbours. These families are asking for assistance to rebuild their destroyed homes.
The administrative authorities have begun work to rehabilitate the road and pipeline before the next rainy season.

