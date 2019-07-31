31 Jul 2019

Burundi: Situation Report - 30 July 2019

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 30 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (345.44 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Hygiene promotion, safe WaSH practices and disinfecting affected households: key for cholera prevention

  • Local Communities are crucial in fighting Ebola

  • World Humanitarian Day 2019 - Heroine #1: Christine Ntahe, ‘Maman Dimanche’

  • Humanitarian Snapshot - June Edition 2019

BACKGROUND

Hygiene promotion, safe WaSH practices and disinfecting affected households: key for cholera prevention

On Thursday, 6 June 2019, the Minister of Public Health and the Fight against AIDS, Dr. Thaddée Ndikumana, declared a cholera epidemic in the provinces of Cibitoke and Bujumbura Mairie.
As a result, and to halt and prevent it from spreading, UNICEF organized a rapid needs assessment with the Ministry of Public Health, the Burundi Red Cross, Médecins sans Frontières and the Ministry of Public Safety and Disaster Management. The assessment outcome recommended setting up four water access points in four localities of Rugombo, providing seven water tanks in the provinces of Cibitoke and Bujumbura Mairie, disinfecting the 2,550 houses where cholera cases were reported and promoting hygiene-related practices to mitigate the cholera epidemic.

