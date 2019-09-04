04 Sep 2019

Burundi Situation Report, 3 Sep 2019

from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
HIGHLIGHTS

  • UNICEF: Nutritional preparedness in emergency response to Ebola Virus Disease
  • Burundi's second Vice-President visits sites of preparedness activities against Ebola
  • Burundi celebrates World Humanitarian Day 2019
  • WFP: Helping pregnant women and nursing mothers in Burundi
  • 3W - Operational Presence overview (Aug 2019)

BACKGROUND

UNICEF: Nutritional Preparedness In Emergency Response To Ebola Virus Disease

As part of Burundi's preparedness for public health emergencies, the Ministry of Public Health and the Fight Against AIDS, with technical and financial support from UNICEF and WORLD VISION, organized a training course on nutrition in emergencies, from 19 to 23 August in Bujumbura. 35 professionals from the government (MSPLS), United Nations agencies (UNICEF, WFP, OCHA) and NGOs reflected on the risks and disasters that can influence the nutritional status of populations, especially children and women. Participants were sensitized on the challenges of nutrition in emergencies and trained on the steps of nutrition programming in emergencies. A full day was devoted to nutrition in the preparation and response to the Ebola Virus disease. The training will be replicated in the 21 priority health districts considered at risk for Ebola virus disease.

