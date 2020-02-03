03 Feb 2020

Burundi : Situation Report - 3 February 2020

from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
HIGHLIGHTS

  • OCHA launches photo exhibit “One day, I will” at the French Institute of Burundi

  • Torrential rains cause devastation in Burundi

  • A day in the life of Fiacre Manariyo, DTM focal point at Red Cross Burundi

  • An additional US$ 7 million needed to implement the 2020 Ebola operational plan

BACKGROUND

OCHA launches photo exhibit “One day, I will” at the French Institute of Burundi

On Thursday 9 January 2020, a melting pot of young students, aspiring musicians, poets, artists, humanitarian partners and Government representatives gathered at the French Institute of Burundi (IFB) to attend the launch of OCHA’s photo exhibition “One day, I will” by photographer Vincent Tremeau, with the contribution of Miss Larissa Byll Cataria from consulting firm 3hi Africa.

All between the ages of 6 and 18, the girls presented in the exhibition used costumes and props from their immediate environment to show us what they want to be when they grow up.

Women and girls are among the most affected groups in different humanitarian situations, often by sexual violence, lack of access to education or healthcare. This harsh reality for women and girls rarely makes the headlines. The exhibition documented what we hear about even less: the hopes and dreams of girls living in difficult circumstances.

OCHA would like to thank the IFB for generously hosting this exhibit and Larissa Byll Cataria of 3hi Africa for her photographic contribution of the two beautiful portraits of Burundian girls.

