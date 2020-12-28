Burundi + 1 more
Burundi: Situation Report (28 Dec 2020)
HIGHLIGHTS
COVID-19 Situation Update
The 2021A cropping season (sept 2020 to sept 2021) is likely to be worse increasing the number of people suffering from food insecurity
Cash transfers, an important tool in emergency humanitarian interventions in Burundi
Humanitarian actors appeal for funding for hotline 109
CERF funds to the rescue of vulnerable people
