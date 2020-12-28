Burundi + 1 more

Burundi: Situation Report (28 Dec 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • COVID-19 Situation Update

  • The 2021A cropping season (sept 2020 to sept 2021) is likely to be worse increasing the number of people suffering from food insecurity

  • Cash transfers, an important tool in emergency humanitarian interventions in Burundi

  • Humanitarian actors appeal for funding for hotline 109

  • CERF funds to the rescue of vulnerable people

