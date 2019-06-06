Burundi Situation Report, 17 May 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

Malaria reaches epidemic proportions

More than 124 500 internally displaced persons, of whom 55 per cent are women

UNHCR hosts more than 1 100 new congolese refugees in Nyankanda

Food insecurity persists in Kirundo Final installation of triage and isolation containers against Ebola

BACKGROUND

Malaria reaches epidemic proportions

Nearly two million cases of malaria have emerged since the beginning of 2019. The migration of the area of concentration of malaria cases from West to East was observed in comparison with previous years. This situation has been exacerbated by an increase in drug resistance and bad habits that make people increasingly exposed to mosquito bites (such as the use of outdoor kitchens and a limited distribution of mosquito nets). Of the 46 health districts in Burundi, 17 have epidemic proportions, of which only one is covered by doctors without borders. The resources to respond to this situation are limited, which would aggravating the situation in the event of a declaration. A special meeting on the malaria will be convened next week to determine whether the Ministry of health should report the malaria epidemic nationally. In the meantime, the World Health Organization (who) is examining whether the 17 affected districts should be reported as being in an epidemic situation to facilitate care. If that is the case, how can all those involved in the health sector cope with it? WHO asked them to stand ready for a possible response.

More than 124 500 internally displaced persons, of whom 55 per cent are women

In March 2019, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported that 124 578 persons from 27 720 households were displaced. 55% of them are women. In addition, more than 300 000 Burundian people sought refuge in neighbouring countries following the events of 2015. Humanitarian partners are striving to respond quickly to the enormous needs of those affected. Efforts are underway to improve nutrition, water supply, health services for displaced persons and their host families, as well as their protection. The host communities are directly affected by the presence of internally displaced persons, refugees or people recently repatriated. Indeed, displaced populations exert considerable pressure on the already limited resources and services of host populations. To alleviate the host communities, the response plan, HRP 2019, plans to target more than 24 000 people who are victims of natural disasters.