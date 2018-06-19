Burundi Situation: Regional overview of the Burundian refugee population as of 31 May 2018

*The figures presented reflect the refugee population covered by the Burundi Regional Refugee Response Plan and includes Burundian refugees who fled since April 2015, as well as some 37,000 Burundian refugees who had sought asylum in the region prior to April 2015. In addition to the population above, there are some 13,200 Burundian refugees in Kenya, 4,800 in Mozambique, 3,600 in Malawi and 2,500 in Zambia who are assisted within the respective country-level programmes. A further 23,000 Burundian refugees, who have lived for decades in Tanzania, no longer receive assistance.