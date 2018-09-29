Burundi Remote Monitoring Update, September 2018

Food security improving in most provinces as rainy season begins early

Key Messages

- Average to above-average cumulative precipitation is most likely through December, likely leading to average to above-average Season A harvests. Above-average supply is likely to keep staple food prices below the three-year average. As a result, most households are expected to be in Minimal (IPC Phase 1) beyond January 2019. However, communes with large proportions of returnees and households affected by seasonal flooding will likely continue to be Stressed (IPC Phase 2).

- Declining staple food prices have driven inflation to its lowest point to date in 2018, primarily due to abundant food reserves from last season and anticipated above-average Season C harvests. This trend is likely to continue through early 2019 with expected consecutive seasons of good production. With typical income-earning opportunities likely to be normal, household purchasing power will continue to improve.

- Although the number of Congolese refugees living in settlements remains stable, civil insecurity ahead of the DRC’s presidential elections may cause additional numbers to flee to Burundi. Humanitarian assistance remains their key food source and has sustained Stressed! (IPC Phase 2!) outcomes in September, but refugees’ food security would likely deteriorate to Crisis (IPC Phase 3) if cuts to rations occur. Meanwhile, nearly 46,000 Burundian refugees have repatriated since September 2017. Many returnees have difficulty re-establishing their livelihoods, and Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes are likely, particularly among those arriving after the start of an agricultural production season.