29 Jun 2019

Burundi Remote Monitoring Update, June 2019

Report
from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 28 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (305.8 KB)

Season 2019 B harvests expected to enhance food availability and access through September

Key Messages

Well-distributed rainfall since mid-April has led to average to above-average harvests. Food access also remains favorable driven by increased market supply. In May, the prices of staple foods were below the three-year average and 11.6 percent lower than May 2018. Most rural households are expected to be net food sellers, which is anticipated to keep prices low and benefit market-dependent poor households. Improved food availability and access is expected to drive Minimal (IPC Phase 1) outcomes through September.

Average to above-average rainfall during the October-December short rains season is expected to raise the risk of flooding and landslides. In addition, malaria incidence, which has already surpassed the national epidemic threshold, is expected to reach its peak during this timeframe. The anticipated impact on agricultural cultivation and expectation that households dependent on agricultural labor would have reduced capacity to work, at a time when food reserves are seasonally low, is expected to lead to Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes.

According to IOM, the number of IDPs, Congolese refugees living in settlements, and monthly rate of newly arrived Burundian returnees from Tanzania was estimated in May to be 115,708, 43,800, and 3,000 respectively. Given improved food availability and access countrywide, the old caseload of IDPs, now settled and engaged in agricultural livelihoods, are likely in Minimal (IPC Phase 1). It is expected that humanitarian food assistance, coupled with limited access to harvests, is likely to sustain Stressed! (IPC Phase 2!) outcomes for recent IDP caseloads, Congolese refugees, and recent returnees. In the absence of assistance, recent IDPs and returnees would likely deteriorate to Crisis (IPC Phase 3) when food stocks are seasonally low.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.