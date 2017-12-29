29 Dec 2017

Burundi Remote Monitoring Update, December 2017

Report
from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 29 Dec 2017 View Original
preview
Download PDF (562.03 KB)

Excluding maize, likely near-average Season A harvests to increase food access

Key Messages
- Initial Season A harvests have begun countrywide, improving poor household food availability and access. However, late and erratic rainfall, particularly in the northwest Imbo Plains, have potentially affected harvests, primarily maize. If the rains continue until mid-January, total national production is likely to be near normal, but localized areas are likely to be below-average. Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes are expected through May 2018, but there are likely to be some poor households in Crisis (IPC Phase 3), especially in the northwest lowlands.
- Staple food prices decreased slightly in November and are likely to drop further through January with the increased local supply. Due to the continued fragile macroeconomic situation, however, they are expected to remain above five-year averages. Maize prices though may not ease significantly due to possible shortfalls from erratic rainfall and the ongoing Fall Armyworm (FAW) infestation.
- According to IOM, the number of IDPs continues to decrease, by nearly 2,000 a month, due to improving security and livelihoods options in their areas of origin. In addition, UNICEF recently reported that Burundian refugees continue to return from Tanzania at a rate of about 3,500 per month. WFP still faces funding shortfalls, and further food ration reductions are likely for the estimated 36,000 DRC refugees living in camps in Burundi, who would face Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes in the absence of assistance.

