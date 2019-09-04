Burundi Remote Monitoring Update, August 2019

Season A rainfall forecast likely to support average harvests, but poses risk of flooding and landslides

KEY MESSAGES

Current and expected harvests are expected to sustain Minimal (IPC Phase 1) outcomes through January 2020 for most of the population. In August, household stocks and market supply of staple foods from the Season 2019B harvest has seasonally improved food availability and access for most poor households. Due to above average rainfall expected from September to December, another season of average to above-average crop production is likely in December 2019-January 2020. However, localized areas affected by flooding and landslides due to heavy rains are likely to experience worse outcomes.

The number of reported malaria cases has been declining in recent weeks, attributed to public health interventions. A 24 percent decline in reported cases of malaria was observed in the week ending August 11, 2019 as compared to the previous week, likely marking the early impact of a coordinated response to the outbreak. Given that incidence rates have declined below the outbreak threshold and response and prevention measures have been put in place, the impact of the disease is not expected to lead to deterioration in food security outcomes at the area level.