Burundi Regional RRP 2018 Mid Year Report January - June 2018

2018 RESPONSE

394,778

BURUNDIAN REFUGEES

REQUIREMENTS IN 2018

US$ 391M

12%*

FUNDING RECEIVED (17 JULY 2018)

27

RRRP PARTNERS INVOLVED

US$ 391M

REGIONAL SITUATION OVERVIEW

While the general security situation has improved in Burundi, political tensions and human rights concerns persist. In this context, refugee arrivals from Burundi have continued in 2018, albeit at lower levels than in previous years, with new arrivals citing persecution, violence, harassment and fear, as well as food insecurity and a desire for family reunification. At the same time, some refugees are choosing to return home, citing improved overall security, adverse conditions in countries of asylum, a desire to reoccupy their farmland, and family reunification.

As of 30 June there are 394,778 Burundian refugees in the four main refugee hosting countries (the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda). 5,922 new refugee arrivals were registered in the first half of the year, with some 358 people leaving to seek asylum in June compared with 1,114 in January. In 2018 Rwanda has received the most new arrivals (2,026) followed by Uganda (1,991), and DRC (1,904). No new arrivals were admitted in Tanzania, which has effectively closed its borders to new asylum seekers. In the most recent months, however, arrivals to Uganda have remained over 200 per month whereas they have progressively decreased in DRC and Rwanda. More than 37,000 refugees have returned to Burundi since UNHCR began assisting voluntary returns last year – the vast majority from Tanzania, with smaller numbers having returned from Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Kenya. UNHCR is not promoting or encouraging returns to Burundi, but is assisting those refugees who indicate they have made a free and informed choice to return voluntarily.

21,380 returns have taken place from Tanzania in the first six months of 2018. While the government of Tanzania continues to reaffirm its official commitment to the voluntary nature of refugee returns, RRP partners working in Tanzania are concerned about recent government statements and actions to encourage refugees to repatriate to Burundi, suggesting that camps would close soon, and shutting down markets and businesses to further restrict economic activity in and around the refugee camps. Compounding the concerns about the protection environment in Tanzania and the threat of coerced return, the diversion of limited funds and human resources to support the return operation, has resulted in a deterioration of the services being provided to refugees who choose to remain in the camps. An increase in funding is needed to be able to develop a dedicated capacity for voluntary repatriation while maintaining other important protection programming.

Protection: Throughout the region progress was made on protection activities. RRP partners provided support to 100% of identified sexual and gender based violence (SGBV) survivors in all countries. There is consensus that more focus needs to be put on prevention activities as opposed to solely response but funding constraints currently limit this. Another challenge to SGBV response is the lack of reporting of cases and lack of effective mainstreaming of SGBV activities in other sectors. Regionally, action is being taken to provide protection response for unaccompanied and separated minors (UASC). 100% of identified UASC’s received appropriate alternative care in DRC and Tanzania. Response coverage in Rwanda and Uganda only reached 73% of the identified caseload in both countries. In DRC the ratio of caseworker to children is 1:5,640 in Lusenda and 1:1,506 in Mulongwe, which limits the quality of care given to vulnerable children.