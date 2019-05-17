Burundi - Regional RRP - 2018 End of Year Report - January - December 2018

347,155 Burundian Refugees As Of 31 Dec 2018

US$ 391M Requirements In 2018

33% Funding Received In 2018

27 RRRP Partners Involved

REGIONAL SITUATION OVERVIEW

By 31 December 2018, there were 347,155 Burundian refugees in the four main refugee hosting countries: the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda. More than half of the refugees are children. A total of 7,959 new arrivals sought asylum in 2018. During the same timeframe, over 44,000 Burundian refugees were assisted to voluntarily repatriate. The 2018 Burundi Regional Refugee Response Plan (RRRP) requested USD 391 million for 27 partners to meet the life-saving and resilience needs of Burundian refugees across the four host countries. By the end of 2018, the Regional RRP was 33 per cent funded.

Despite considerable underfunding, RRRP partners were able to support Burundian refugees in a number of key areas. Achievements include access to primary schooling for 43,695 Burundian refugee children (69 per cent), assisted deliveries for 96 per cent of pregnant Burundian women, provision of food assistance to all refugees in need of food and relatively low rates of global acute malnutrition among children six months to five years across the region (3.3 per cent in Rwanda, 4 per cent in Uganda and 2.6 per cent in Tanzania, data unavailable in the DRC). The inclusion of Burundian refugees in national social service systems was prioritized in 2018, with RRRP partners and host governments also working to include refugees into national and district level development plans. In February 2018, the Rwandan government declared it would be formally adopting the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF) approach, with various efforts underway, while in Uganda, working to apply the CRRF since 2017, the Ministry of Education and Sports, Ministry of Health, and Ministry of Water and Environment each initiated sector response plans to include refugees into national sector plans, with the Education and Health ones finalized.

Notwithstanding, many Burundian refugees felt the tangible impact of the USD 260 million funding gap in 2018. Only 20 per cent of refugees over 18 years old across the DRC, Rwanda and Tanzania (data unavailable for Uganda) had access to self-employment or facilitated business activities, leaving the vast majority dependent on humanitarian assistance. Every third Burundian refugee family in the region remains in emergency or communal shelter and the majority of households (62 per cent) still do not have access to a family latrine. Over 67 per cent of Burundian refugee families remain without adequate “non-food items” (NFIs), including basic household supplies like sleeping mats and buckets. While many refugee children have access to primary school, the provision of quality education remained a huge challenge, with teacher to student ratios as high as 1:200 in Tanzania. For Burundian youth, the opportunity to go to secondary school remains beyond reach for most, with a mere 17 per cent enrollment due to lack of funding, teachers and schools.