Burundi: Regional Refugee Response Plan at a Glance - January 2019 - December 2020

OVERVIEW

The 2019-2020 Burundi Regional Refugee Response Plan (RRP) outlines the multiagency response strategy and financial requirements of 35 partners supporting host governments to provide protection and assistance across the four main countries of asylum, as well as in Burundi for returning refugees. The situation in Burundi remains complex; while refugees continue to arrive throughout the region, others are deciding to return home. The 2019-2020 Regional RRP anticipates assisting a total of 394,000 Burundian refugees by the end of 2019, of whom 116,000 are projected to return to Burundi over the course of the year. In 2020, the Regional RRP includes 296,000 Burundian refugees, of whom 121,000 would return to Burundi and 175,000 would remain in countries of asylum at the end of 2020. Response partners are not promoting refugee returns to Burundi in the current context, but will assist those who indicate they have made a free and informed choice to return voluntarily. The 2019-2020 RRRP takes a comprehensive and solutions oriented approach, emphasizing the inclusion of refugees in national systems, integrating service delivery with host communities wherever possible, and prioritizing self-reliance in a whole of society approach.