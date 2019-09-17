Burundi - Regional Refugee Response Plan: 2019 Mid Year Report (January - June 2019)

2019 RESPONSE

344,931 BURUNDIAN REFUGEES AS OF 30 JUNE 2019

US$ 292.9M REQUIREMENTS IN 2019

18% FUNDING RECEIVED (JUNE 2019)

35 RRRP PARTNERS INVOLVED

REGIONAL SITUATION OVERVIEW

As of 30 June 2019, over 344,000 Burundian refugees remained in exile in the four main refugee hosting countries: the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda. The 2019 – 2020 Burundi Regional Refugee Response Plan (RRRP) brings together 35 partners requesting USD 292.9 million to meet the life-saving and resilience needs of Burundian refugees in these countries in 2019. By mid-2019, agencies had received close to USD 53 million, representing just 18 per cent of requirements.

Despite significant underfunding, RRRP partners were able to support Burundian refugees across a number of key sectors. Access to education improved for Burundian refugee children, with primary school enrolment increasing from 69 per cent at the end of 2018 to 87 per cent in June 2019 and secondary enrolment increasing from 17 per cent to 27 per cent in the same period. Although there were occasional drops in full rations, RRRP partners have so far been able to provide in kind and cash-based food assistance more consistently in 2019 than 2018, when various pipeline breaks led to multiple ration cuts across the region. A total of 8,969 Burundian refugee babies (96.7 per cent) were delivered with the assistance of qualified health personnel, improving the health outcomes of both the mother and the child.

Efforts continued to integrate refugees into national health systems, with the Uganda National Integrated Health Response Plan for Refugees and Host Communities (2019-2024) launched in January and urban Burundian refugees enrolled in the community based health insurance scheme in Rwanda. More Burundian refugee families are living in adequate shelter, with coverage increasing to 76 per cent by June 2019, up from 63 per cent at the end of 2018. RRRP partners continued to support efforts to restore and maintain the environment, a major concern shared by hosting communities and governments, planting over 33,500 tree seedlings and reforesting 193 hectares of land in areas hosting Burundian refugees.

At the same time, significant challenges remain in the Burundi situation response, with significant impact on the lives of many Burundian refugees. The majority remain heavily dependent on humanitarian assistance, with only 7 per cent of refugees aged 18 to 59 years (7,772) receiving livelihoods support in the first half of 2019. Sexual and gender based violence prevention and response and child protection activities remained critically hampered by staff shortages, with the regional caseworker-to-child ratio at 1:68, far above the international standard of 1:25. Just 514 Burundian refugees had access to tertiary education, severely constricting opportunities for many bright and hard-working Burundian youth. Access to safe water decreased for Burundian refugees in Uganda. Throughout the region, access to family latrines decreased from 38 per cent to 32 per cent in the past six months, leaving over 66,000 refugee families to rely on communal latrines or open defecation. The majority of households lack adequate basic domestic items in most locations as non-food items (NFIs) distributed at the onset of the refugee outflow in 2015 need replenishing.