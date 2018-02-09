Burundi - Regional Humanitarian Response Plan 2017–2019

to assist

77 000 people

FAO requires

USD 8 million

period

January – December 2018

Political, security and related humanitarian conditions in Burundi aren’t expected to improve and will lead to a continued outflow of Burundian refugees in 2018. As the phenomenon is becoming protracted, promoting access to agricultural livelihoods is key to achieve refugees’ self-reliance.

Objectives

FAO is working with partners in the Food Security Cluster to:

• Improve food security by strengthen agricultural livelihood activities.

• Promote social cohesion between refugees and host communities, including through protection of natural environment.

• Foster economic self-reliance for refugees and host communities, reducing dependency on aid and promoting socio-economic growth in line with national development plans.