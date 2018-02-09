09 Feb 2018

Burundi - Regional Humanitarian Response Plan 2017–2019

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 08 Feb 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (279.58 KB)

to assist
77 000 people

FAO requires
USD 8 million

period
January – December 2018

Political, security and related humanitarian conditions in Burundi aren’t expected to improve and will lead to a continued outflow of Burundian refugees in 2018. As the phenomenon is becoming protracted, promoting access to agricultural livelihoods is key to achieve refugees’ self-reliance.

Objectives

FAO is working with partners in the Food Security Cluster to:

• Improve food security by strengthen agricultural livelihood activities.

• Promote social cohesion between refugees and host communities, including through protection of natural environment.

• Foster economic self-reliance for refugees and host communities, reducing dependency on aid and promoting socio-economic growth in line with national development plans.

