Burundi - Regional Humanitarian Response Plan 2017–2019
to assist
77 000 people
FAO requires
USD 8 million
period
January – December 2018
Political, security and related humanitarian conditions in Burundi aren’t expected to improve and will lead to a continued outflow of Burundian refugees in 2018. As the phenomenon is becoming protracted, promoting access to agricultural livelihoods is key to achieve refugees’ self-reliance.
Objectives
FAO is working with partners in the Food Security Cluster to:
• Improve food security by strengthen agricultural livelihood activities.
• Promote social cohesion between refugees and host communities, including through protection of natural environment.
• Foster economic self-reliance for refugees and host communities, reducing dependency on aid and promoting socio-economic growth in line with national development plans.