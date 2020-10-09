Burundi + 3 more
Burundi – Refugee returns (UNHCR, DG ECHO, NGOs, local media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 9 October 2020)
- Following May 2020's presidential elections, there has been an uptick in the number of Burundian refugees returning home or expressing an interest in voluntary repatriation.
- Since July 2020, voluntary repatriation from Tanzania, Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo has increased from an average 2,000 individuals per month, to over 6,000 per month in September. Over 13,000 Burundian refugees returned during the last 3 months. Based on the current trend, nearly 30,000 refugees could be repatriated by end of 2020.
- Around 335,000 Burundian refugees are registered in neighbouring countries. The 2020 Burundi Regional Refugee Response Plan requires USD 289.8 million but is only 37% funded. EUR 8 million is urgently needed to ensure safe and dignified repatriation until the end of the year and to promote sustainable reintegration and resilience in Burundi.
- Many issues remain, notably the protection of returnees, their livelihood options, community reintegration and access to education (only 49% of returnee children attend school).