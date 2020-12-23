Burundi – refugee return (DG ECHO, UNHCR, UN OCHA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 December 2020)

The return of refugees to Burundi has been gaining pace since elections in summer 2020. In total, the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR has registered over 114,000 assisted voluntary returns since 2017, when the process was initiated. Over 34,00 individuals repatriated in 2020. The very large majority of refugees – more than 106,000 – returned from Tanzania.

Almost 320,000 Burundian registered refugees remain in neighbouring countries: around 150,000 in Tanzania, over 68,000 in Rwanda, nearly 50,000 in Uganda and over 48,000 in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Another 55,000 Burundian refugees live in other African countries, including Kenya, Mozambique, Malawi, South Africa and Zambia.

While the Burundian government promotes the return, many challenges remain, notably the protection of returnees, their livelihood options and community reintegration.