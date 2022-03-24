Burundi: Refugee Policy Review Framework Country Summary as at 30 June (March 2022)

BURUNDI: Refugee Policy Review as at 30 June 2020 for World Bank's Mid Term Review of IDA19 Window for Host Communities and Refugees.

By mid-2020, Burundi was offering protection to 85,952 refugees and asylum-seekers from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (99 per cent), Rwanda and five other countries). The country has been hosting mainly refugees from the DRC for almost 20 years. Given that the security situation in eastern DRC is not expected to stabilize in the foreseeable future, most of these refugees will likely remain in Burundi for years to come. Burundi also contains about 131,000 internally displaced persons, eighty per cent of which are displaced due to cyclical flooding as well as drought and landslides. The other twenty per cent are experiencing protracted displacement since the months of unrest that followed the political upheaval in 2015, which also caused a sharp drop in the urban formal and semi-formal economies. Burundi is currently a low-income country and ranked 185 out of 189 on the 2019 Human Development Index (HDI). Despite these challenges, the Government of Burundi has generally maintained an open-door policy to people seeking international protection, subject to restrictions in response to COVID-measures, and has shown a willingness to increase refugee access to livelihoods and public services, in line with relevant provisions made in the national legislation but subject to limitations of the overall adequacy of such services.