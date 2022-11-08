Burundi: Protection Monitoring - Reintegration trends - 31 July 2022

Overview

The facilitated voluntary repatriation of Burundian refugees to their country of origin passed the 200,000 mark at the end of July 2022. This activity has been ongoing since September 2017. The UNHCR operation in Burundi is engaged in a process of repatriation of Burundian refugees by supporting the Burundian government to facilitate the return of Burundian refugees who have voluntarily chosen to return home. The repatriation process of Burundian refugees accelerated in 2020 following the call for their return by the new authorities of the country. According to the UNHCR and the governments of the countries of asylum, more than 300,000 Burundian refugees and asylum seekers are still dispersed, more than 90% of them in the countries of the East and Horn of Africa and Great Lakes (EHAGL) and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, as of 31 July 2022.

Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Kenya are the main asylum countries hosting the largest number of Burundian refugees. Tripartite meetings and technical working groups are held annually to improve the practical arrangements for organizing and facilitating voluntary repatriation convoys of Burundian refugees.