Burundi: Protection Monitoring - Reintegration trends - 31 December 2020

The main objective of protection Monitoring is to inform UNHCR, the government, and the humanitarian and development community in Burundi and the region on the position of returnees, as well as on the status of their reintegration, through the provision of reliable, evidence-based qualitative and quantitative information, with will be the basis for humanitarian programming, advocacy, and decision making and action, leading to the improvement of the protection environment in Burundi’s areas of return in the long run.