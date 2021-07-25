Burundi: Project Highlights “Restoring and strengthening the resilience of vulnerable households affected by chronic and acute food insecurity” (OSRO/BDI/702/UK)

Objective: To improve sustainable access to diversified and sustainable agriculture-based livelihoods.

Key partners: The Ministry of the Environment, Agriculture and Livestock (MINEAGRIE) and its offices in Bubanza, Cankuzo and Ruyigi.

Beneficiaries reached:15 810 households.

Activities implemented:

Technical pillar of the Caisses de résilience (CdR) approach

Established 100 farmer field schools (FFS) benefiting a total of 3 000 households (30 households/FFS).

Organized three seed fairs in the three targeted provinces benefiting 9 000 vulnerable households (including the 3 000 FFS member households), and an additional 4 300 returnees and host community members, who were provided with vouchers to purchase agricultural inputs.

Distributed a total of 377 337 kg of seeds (341 178 kg of bean, 31 899 kg of maize, 4 130 kg of groundnut and 130 kg of pigeon pea), 10.3 million sweet potato cuttings, 189 kg of vegetable seeds (amaranth, cabbage, carrot, eggplant, red onion and tomato) and 20 600 hoes to beneficiary households through seed fairs.

Distributed 5 334 kg of beans seeds and 9 355 kg of maize seeds to 22 producer organizations (1 938 members) and four seed multipliers.

Distributed 3 600 goats (3 270 females and 330 bucks) and veterinary kits to 1 200 FFS member households.

Set up a community-based surveillance system as part of the fall armyworm control programme in 17 provinces through the deployment of a pheromone trap network, after capacity building activities involving producers, MINEAGRIE staff and technicians as well as local authorities.