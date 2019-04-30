Burundi: Population movement from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF n° MDRBI013, Final Report

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

In December 2017, mass internal displacement and population movement of thousands of Congolese refugees into the neighbouring countries, including Burundi was reported by various agencies. This was as a result of sporadic inter-communal violence in the Ituri region of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and attacks by armed groups in North Kivu.

Indeed, as of 24 January 2018, the South-East border of Burundi, more specifically the shores of Lake Tanganyika, began recording massive influx of Congolese refugees fleeing confrontations between the DRC armed forces and armed groups. Clashes started in Sud-Kivu province (Fizi and Baraka territories), forcing people to escape the crossfire by boarding overloaded boats. The territory was under militia control when the Congo Air forces and ground troops intervened with the aim of recovering the area.

The first wave of refugees arrived on 24th of January 2018, at Lake Nyanza in the southern province of Makamba in the communes of Kabonga and Mugerama. The second wave was recorded at Rumonge port in two communes: Kanenge and Kagongo. Most refugees that arrived in Burundi were under the age of 25 with unaccompanied children. Residents accommodated some refugees in their homes while others found shelter in schools and some of them resided on the beach. Cases of severe watery diarrhoea and malaria were reported and treated at Lake Nyanza hospital.

At the onset of the influx, refugees arrived through five (5) different points of entry. However, Burundian authorities decided to close three of the entry points and only two entry points remained officially open: Mugerama in Makamba and the port of Rumonge. BRCS used these sites as operational bases for the newly arriving refugees from Democratic Republic of Congo. The National Society deployed teams and other resources to these sites immediately after Burundian authorities called for additional support from humanitarian agencies to support the overwhelming number of refugees who trickled in through these two entry points.

In February 2018, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) approved the release of 197,494 Swiss francs as grant from the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) to support the Burundi Red Cross Society respond to the needs of 40,000 people (8,000 households) with provision of safe drinking water, sanitation facilities, hygiene promotion, food distribution in the transit centres, for a period of three (3) months. The major donors and partners of the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) include the Red Cross Societies and governments of Australia, Austria, Belgium, Britain, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden and the USA, as well as DG ECHO, the UK Department for International Development (DFID), AECID, the Medtronic and Zurich Foundations and other corporate and private donors. On behalf of the Burundi Red Cross Society (BRCS), the IFRC would like to extend its gratitude to all partners for their generous contributions.