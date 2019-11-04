04 Nov 2019

Burundi: Population Mobility Mapping - September 2019

Infographic
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 31 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.14 MB)

SUMMARY

This Dashboard provides an analysis of the trends in population mobility observed at three (3) flow monitoring points established between the Burundi and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) border at Gatumba, Vugizo, and Kagwema. Observations were made between the 2nd and 30th of September 2019. Over the reporting period, a total of 10,893 movements were observed by enumerators at these points. This represents a 18% decrease from August.
Around 45% of all movement were outgoing and 55% were incoming, with most of the outgoing movements traveling towards DRC (99%), and all of the incoming movements originating from DRC

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.