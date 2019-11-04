Burundi: Population Mobility Mapping - September 2019

SUMMARY

This Dashboard provides an analysis of the trends in population mobility observed at three (3) flow monitoring points established between the Burundi and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) border at Gatumba, Vugizo, and Kagwema. Observations were made between the 2nd and 30th of September 2019. Over the reporting period, a total of 10,893 movements were observed by enumerators at these points. This represents a 18% decrease from August.

Around 45% of all movement were outgoing and 55% were incoming, with most of the outgoing movements traveling towards DRC (99%), and all of the incoming movements originating from DRC