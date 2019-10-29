Burundi: Population Mobility Mapping - August 2019

OVERVIEW AND TRENDS

This Dashboard provides an analysis of the trends in population mobility observed at three (3) flow monitoring points established between the Burundi and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) border at Gatumba, Vugizo, and Kagwema. Observations were made between the 1st and 31st of August 2019.

Over the reporting period, a total of 13,255 movements were observed by enumerators at these points. This represents a 3% decrease from July.

Around 40% of all movement were outgoing and 60% were incoming, with most of the outgoing movements traveling towards DRC (97%), and all of the incoming movements originating in DRC