Burundi - Population Displacement (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 February 2019)

Plagued by instability and ethnic conflict since independence, Burundi’s contested presidential elections in 2015 plunged the country once again into a crisis and prompted a mass exodus.

Seventy-five percent of Burundians are poor and struggling to overcome food shortages, malnutrition and disease. More than 480 000 Burundians remain displaced, either inside Burundi itself or in neighbouring countries.

The EU has been providing long-standing support to these refugees, as well as to refugees who have fled into Burundi from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). In 2018, the EU provided nearly EUR 14 million in humanitarian assistance for Burundi.