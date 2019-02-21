21 Feb 2019

Burundi - Population Displacement (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 February 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 21 Feb 2019 View Original

  • Plagued by instability and ethnic conflict since independence, Burundi’s contested presidential elections in 2015 plunged the country once again into a crisis and prompted a mass exodus.

  • Seventy-five percent of Burundians are poor and struggling to overcome food shortages, malnutrition and disease. More than 480 000 Burundians remain displaced, either inside Burundi itself or in neighbouring countries.

  • The EU has been providing long-standing support to these refugees, as well as to refugees who have fled into Burundi from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). In 2018, the EU provided nearly EUR 14 million in humanitarian assistance for Burundi.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.