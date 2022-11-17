Burundi Operational Overview - 31 October 2022

UNHCR's operation in Burundi supports refugees, two-thirds of whom live in camps in the eastern part of the country. Nearly 90,000 refugees and asylum seekers are registered in our database. Durable solutions are sought for vulnerable cases in parallel, UNHCR is assisting the government of Burundi to facilitate the voluntary repatriation of Burundian refugees. About 200,000 refugees have been repatriated since 2017. In collaboration with other humanitarian actors, UNHCR supports the protection of internally displaced persons in Burundi.