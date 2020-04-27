Burundi: Natural Disasters - Flash Update No. 2 - 27 April 2020

KEY POINTS

• National solidarity with the 34,905 people who have been affected by the overflow of the Ruzizi River in 9 hills in the Gatumba and Rukaramu areas, in the commune of Mutimbuzi (Bujumbura Rural province).

• The first 100 households relocated on the new official site set up for the most vulnerable victims of the river floods.

• 9,944 pupils, including 4,738 girls, did not resume school at the beginning of the third term because their schools were flooded or non-functional.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

• One week after the Ruzizi River began to overflow, flooded areas continue to rise, endangering more people. 4,855 new people have recently abandoned their homes due to flooding in the villages of Muyange, Rukaramu and Warubondo. A total of 6,981 households are displaced by the floods.

• The Ministry of Human Rights, Social Affairs and Gender donated 27 tons of food on Saturday 25 April, and the ruling party handed over another donation of food and non-food items (medicines, mosquito nets.) to the affected people of Gatumba.

• Sectoral groups conducted in-depth needs assessments.

As a result, stakeholders in education, shelter and non-food items, and water, hygiene and sanitation (WASH) returned to the field to strengthen data collection and refine their analysis. Meanwhile, water levels continue to rise, and houses keep on collapsing.

NEEDS

• Despite the identification of a temporary relocation site (emergency shelters, including WASH equipment) by provincial authorities, its physical access forces the first occupants to rely on long-distance water supplies.

• Moreover, this site, which has a limited capacity in terms of surface area granted, is not close to any REGIDESO network. Motorized water supply remains the only option as of now.

• Of the 14 schools in the Gatumba and Rukaramu areas, 4 are flooded and non-functional, while the others accommodate displaced persons. This is disrupting the schooling of more than 9,944 students. Placement of students in functional schools is difficult due to lack of space, especially for students in the 9th grade.

• Additional assessments conducted by the public administration indicate a rise from 6,010 displaced households to 6,981 households after the inclusion of displaced persons from the villages of Muyange, Rukaramu and Warubondo. Humanitarian actors from the Burundian Red Cross (BRC) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) have carried out settlement activities to identify and register those who were sleeping outside.

• Despite the contributions of the different communities, the disaster victims are still in need of food. These needs are both qualitative and quantitative. However, these people have lost their stocks and no longer have access to their fields, many submerged by the Ruzizi river.

• The rains continue to fall in this area, increasing the vulnerability of pregnant and nursing women and people with special needs.

• Most household items have been washed away or destroyed by the floods. Women and girls of childbearing age have indicated an urgent need for towels and dignity kits.

• Finally, the care of children continues to be a problem. Indeed, children spend their time swimming in stagnant water, soiled by overflowing latrines. 3 schools have flooded, preventing over 1,500 students from returning to school. Children living in the six affected areas have lost all their school material, making it difficult for them to resume classes.

• Although the total number of people affected and in need is not confirmed (evaluations are ongoing), sectors’ capacities will not be able to cover all humanitarian needs.