Burundi Monthly Review: November 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

IOM Burundi's Migrant Protection and Assistance (MPA) Department successfully launched the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence (GBV) campaign.

Awareness-raising activities were organized in different provinces, from debates and theatre sketches to focus groups.

A handover ceremony for IT, health, surveillance, and communication equipment from IOM took place at the Ministry of Public Health and the Fight Against AIDS (MoH) on 25 November, attended by the Minister and IOM Chief of Mission.

Their excellencies the European Union (EU) Delegation Ambassador and the Minister of Interior, Community Development and Public Security launched the first multi-hazard assessment and risk mapping workshop on 26 November as part of an ongoing project on disaster risk reduction in Burundi.