Burundi Monthly Review: December 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

The IOM Burundi team wishes everyone a happy new year 2021!

International Migrant's Day 2020 was celebrated on 18 December at the French Cultural Institute. This year’s event included speeches from the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Aairs and Cooperation for Development and IOM Chief of Mission, a socially distanced documentary screening of 8000 Paperclips from the Global Migration Film Festival 2020 ocial selection, an interactive Kahoot quiz on migration (and prize giveaways), and a panel discussion on “Reimagining human mobility’’.