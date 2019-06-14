14 Jun 2019

Burundi - Malaria outbreak (DG ECHO, UN, authorities, media)) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 June 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 14 Jun 2019 View Original

Burundi is currently experiencing a very high malaria burden with 31 out of 46 health districts in the country having surpassed the country’s epidemic threshold.

A total of 3,207,552 clinical malaria cases have been registered so far in 2019, including 1,273 deaths.

Malaria is endemic in Burundi, but this year has already seen a 53% increase in cases compared with the 2.1 million cases during the same period last year. The situation has been exacerbated by low coverage of long-lasting insecticidal mosquito nets, climatic change and vector ecological and behavioral changes that contribute to exposing people to mosquito bites.

The national malaria outbreak response plan, currently under validation, highlights a lack of human, logistical, and financial resources to ensure an effective response.

