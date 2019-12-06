Burundi - Landslides (NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 December 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
- Heavy rains have been affecting Cibitoke Province (north-western Burundi) since the last few days, triggering a series of landslides and causing fatalities and damage.
- According to media reports, as of 6 December, at least 38 people died (22 in Nyuempundu, 13 in Rukombe and 3 in Gikomero) 7 have been injured and several houses have been damaged. Search and rescue operations were ongoing and the death toll is feared to increase.
- For the next 24 hours, heavy rains are forecast over the whole country.