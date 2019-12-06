06 Dec 2019

Burundi - Landslides (NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 December 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 06 Dec 2019 View Original
  • Heavy rains have been affecting Cibitoke Province (north-western Burundi) since the last few days, triggering a series of landslides and causing fatalities and damage.
  • According to media reports, as of 6 December, at least 38 people died (22 in Nyuempundu, 13 in Rukombe and 3 in Gikomero) 7 have been injured and several houses have been damaged. Search and rescue operations were ongoing and the death toll is feared to increase.
  • For the next 24 hours, heavy rains are forecast over the whole country.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.