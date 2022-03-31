Burundi Key Message Update: Near average 2022 A Season supporting widespread Minimal (IPC Phase 1) outcomes, March 2022

Key Messages

A near-average 2022 A Season is improving food availability and access for most households in March, supporting Minimal (IPC Phase 1) food security outcomes across most of the country. However, the Northern and Eastern Lowlands livelihood zones continue to experience Stressed (IPC Phase 2) acute food security outcomes due to limited access to income from cross-border trade from COVID-19 related border closures and political disagreements with Rwanda and localized below average 2022 A Season production following below-average rainfall, with the most affected households likely facing Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes.

Nationally, household food access is improving as the 2022 A season harvest ends. In March, WFP’s food basket (average cost of 2100 kilocalories per day per person) decreased 7 percent compared to February. In February, maize prices decreased 10 percent compared to January, while bean, cassava, and sweet potato prices have stabilized since January 2022. Additionally, bean prices are 20 percent below prices last year and similar to the five-year average; however, prices of other staple foods are 10 - 15 percent above prices last year and 20 - 30 percent above the five-year average. The increase in food prices is likely due to the continued depreciation of the Burundian franc (BIF), and increases in import costs and fuel prices.

On March 21, the government banned the operation of public and private motorcycles, bicycles, and three-wheel vehicles from Bujumbura city. These modes of transport are cheaper than car taxis and trucks and are widely used to transport goods and people into Bujumbura city. It is estimated that more than 600,000 people in Bujumbura city use these means of transport every day. The disruption to public transport is likely to be reflected in increasing food and transport prices, and the loss of income for an estimated 20,000 operators employed in the sector.