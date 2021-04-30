Burundi + 1 more
Burundi Key Message Update: Delayed 2021 A Season harvest contributed to less severe April lean period, April 2021
KEY MESSAGES
2021 A Season crop production, estimated to be above average for maize, tubers, and bananas, improved rural household food access, and is supporting Minimal (IPC Phase 1) outcomes among households across most of the country. However, poor and very poor households in the Northern and Eastern Lowland livelihood zones are facing Stressed (IPC Phase 2) food security outcomes due to below-average 2021 A crop production affected by dry conditions in October and November 2020 and reduced crossborder income-earning sources, related to COVID-19.
USGS forecasts indicate average to above-average rainfall in late April and May. While favorable to cereals (maize, rice, and sorghum), tubers (sweet potatoes and cassava) and banana, elevated soil moisture is expected to reduce the 2021 B Season bean production to below average as the crop is particularly sensitive to moisture shocks.
According to the Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies of Burundi, overall annual inflation stands at 7.5 percent, largely unchanged from January 2021. The increased rate of inflation is driven by food price increases, which recorded an increase of 12.3 percent between January and March 2021. The consumer price index is 6.1 percent for the month of February 2021 against an increase of 6.5 percent in January 2021.
Due to the limited income earning opportunities around camps, refugees will face Stressed! (IPC Phase 2!) food security outcomes until May 2021. WFP also assisted 16,715 IDPs affected by flooding in the Imbo Plains with 360g of cereals, 120g of pulses, 25g of oil and 5g of salt per person per day, resulting in None! (IPC Phase 1!) food security outcomes for the population.