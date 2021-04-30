Burundi Key Message Update: Delayed 2021 A Season harvest contributed to less severe April lean period, April 2021

KEY MESSAGES

2021 A Season crop production, estimated to be above average for maize, tubers, and bananas, improved rural household food access, and is supporting Minimal (IPC Phase 1) outcomes among households across most of the country. However, poor and very poor households in the Northern and Eastern Lowland livelihood zones are facing Stressed (IPC Phase 2) food security outcomes due to below-average 2021 A crop production affected by dry conditions in October and November 2020 and reduced crossborder income-earning sources, related to COVID-19.

USGS forecasts indicate average to above-average rainfall in late April and May. While favorable to cereals (maize, rice, and sorghum), tubers (sweet potatoes and cassava) and banana, elevated soil moisture is expected to reduce the 2021 B Season bean production to below average as the crop is particularly sensitive to moisture shocks.

According to the Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies of Burundi, overall annual inflation stands at 7.5 percent, largely unchanged from January 2021. The increased rate of inflation is driven by food price increases, which recorded an increase of 12.3 percent between January and March 2021. The consumer price index is 6.1 percent for the month of February 2021 against an increase of 6.5 percent in January 2021.