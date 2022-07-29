Burundi Key Message Update: Above average production in Season B harvest, but staple food prices remain high, July 2022

Key Messages

The 2022 B season harvest, primarily dominated by beans and tubers, ends with slightly above-average production. The above-average crop production and access to typical income sources support are Minimal (IPC Phase 1) acute food security outcomes for most households across Burundi. However, poor and impoverished families in the Eastern and Northern Lowland’s livelihoods are likely Stressed (IPC Phase 2) due to below-average beans crop production, high food prices, and below-average income as cross-border trade with Tanzania and Rwanda remains below average.

In June, bean and rice prices decreased by 27 and 8 percent compared to May, as the 2022 B season harvest reached the local market, with tuber prices remaining stable. However, maize prices increased by 10 percent compared to May due to the gradual depletion of the maize stock from the Season A harvest. Despite the seasonal decrease in market prices in June 2022, staple food prices are 30 percent higher than last year and 40 to 50 percent above the five-year average. The high food prices are driven by increasing fuel and transportation costs. In July, fuel is 3,250 BIF/liter (5.98 USD/gallon) compared to 2,400 BIF/liter (4.43 USD/gallon) in January/February, a 36 percent increase. The fuel shortage has forced drivers to depend on unofficial markets, which are around three times above the official price.

In July 2022, WFP provided a three-month return package of humanitarian food assistance to around 56,000 refugees from DRC and 4,000 returnees. An additional 47,000 IDPs and vulnerable households were assisted in the return zones. The daily ration in each three-month package is equivalent to 360 g of cereals, 120 g of beans, 25 g of vegetable oil, and 5 g of salt per person. Due to cereals stock shortages, maize assistance has been replaced by 13,000 BIF per person per month. The aid is supporting Minimal! (IPC Phase 1!) acute food security outcomes among beneficiaries. However, around 7,000 returnees from January to April 2022 have likely exhausted their three months of food assistance. They are Stressed (IPC Phase 2) as they probably have not established typical sources of income and crop production.