Burundi Joint Regional Refugee Response Plan 2022

2021 RESPONSE IN NUMBERS

183,000

BURUNDIAN REFUGEES ASSISTED TO VOLUNTARILY RETURN AS OF 30 NOVEMBER 2021

USD 22.1 M

FUNDING RECEIVED BY SEPT 2021, 21 % OF REQUIREMENTS

64,000

BURUNDIAN REFUGEES ASSISTED TO VOLUNTARILY RETURN IN 2021 AS OF 30 NOVEMBER 2021

20

UN, INTERNATIONAL NGO AND NATIONAL NGO PARTNERS INVOLVED

CONTEXT

UNHCR and partners have been facilitating the voluntary repatriation of Burundian refugees since 2017, resulting in assistance to over 183,000 returnees as of the end of November 2021. Following the presidential elections in Burundi in May 2020, an increasing number of Burundian refugees expressed interest in voluntary return. In 2021, UNHCR has supported the voluntary repatriation of nearly 64,000 Burundian refugees, coming from various countries in the region, mainly from Tanzania, Rwanda, Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda.

To coordinate the return and reintegration of Burundian refugees and mobilize much needed resources, the 2021 Joint Refugee Return and Reintegration Plan (JRRRP) was developed with Burundian authorities, UNHCR, UNDP, other UN agencies and NGO partners. The JRRRP stems from a strong commitment by Burundian authorities and humanitarian and development partners to promote sustainable solutions for returning refugees, in a manner that enables them to rebuild their lives in dignity and in peace. The plan, endorsed by the Government, operationalizes the Humanitarian- Development-Peace nexus, bringing together humanitarian, development and peace actors to support voluntary repatriation, as well as enhance the resilience of returnees and host communities to ensure sustainability of reintegration.

While returnees are generally being welcomed back by the Government of Burundi and their communities of origin without incident, monitoring indicates that many refugee returnees face considerable reintegration challenges. Additional funding is crucial to intensify monitoring of returnees’ situation in fragile return areas and promote sustainable integration, including through support to host communities and improvement of infrastructure.