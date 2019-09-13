13 Sep 2019

Burundi: Joint Refugee Return and Reintegration Plan (January - December 2019)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 13 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (784.13 KB)

OVERVIEW

The Joint Refugee Return and Reintegration Plan (JRRRP) is an integrated inter-agency response plan to ensure the sustainable return and reintegration of Burundi refugees from five main countries of asylum (Tanzania, Rwanda, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda and Kenya).

The plan articulates the joint strategy to provide community-based response activities reaching up to 116,000 refugee returns projected in 2019, 74,000 assisted and self-organized returns estimated to have returned in 2017 and 2018, as well as an additional 82,000 community members in the six main provinces of return (Ruyigi, Makamba, Muyinga, Kirundo, Cancuzo and Rutana) which have a high level of vulnerability. The plan brings together 19 partners within Burundi, including Government ministries, UN agencies & NGOs.

The JRRRP signals a shift to comprehensive support of Burundi’s reintegration process and seeks to leverage synergies across the humanitarian-development nexus. While those refugees who are assisted to return will receive some individual assistance upon arrival, the JRRRP’s core rationale is to assist displacement- affected communities by strengthening their absorption capacity and resilience.

