Burundi Impact Report 2020

Despite the challenging period of COVID-19, World Vision has been able to contribute to child well-being, while responding to the pandemic. During our 2020 Fiscal Year (October 2019 -September 2020), we reached over 1.3 million people with our interventions in 22 Area Programmes across the country.

We reached over 1.1 million children through projects and activities in education, integrated food security & nutrition, integrated health & WASH, child protection & advocacy as well as disaster management & integrated humanitarian response.

This report provides a summary of the year's achievements, as well as the cumulative reach for our strategic period from 2015 to 2020.