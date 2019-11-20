Burundi: Humanitarian Snapshot (October 2019)

Epidemics | Since the start of October there has been a marked uptick in the number of cholera cases with over 400 new cases compared to the 200 that were reported in September. This is the first cholera epidemic declared this year, and is affecting the northwest provinces of the country, although there were a handful of cases in January from the epidemic declared at the end of 2018. From 1 June to 1 November, a total of 1,050 cholera cases including 6 deaths were recorded. While in October the number of EVD cases in DRC declined, the Government of Burundi and its partners continue preparedness activities. Between August and October, 4,300 frontline healthcare workers, border and immigration officials in priority health districts were vaccinated against EVD. Advocacy is ongoing to acquire additional vaccines to cover all 6,000 frontline workers. Internally Displaced Persons | According to the latest DTM, the number of IDPs stands at 103,000, a 39 per cent reduction in comparison to July 2018. Repatriation | In October, 2,292 Burundians were voluntarily repatriated from Tanzania. The top three needs of returnees are 1) household items, 2) access to land, and 3) shelter. Refugees | According to UNHCR, there are currently 82,139 Congolese refugees in Burundi with an average 600 new refugees arriving every month. Natural Disasters | Recurrent climatic hazards exacerbate the vulnerability of Burundians. This year 18,000 people have been victims of natural disasters. These disasters account for 77 per cent of the 103,412 displaced people.