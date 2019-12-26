Burundi: Humanitarian Snapshot (November 2019)

Epidemics | In December, three new cases of cholera were registered in the province of Bujumbura Mairie bringing the total number of cases to 1,094 , including 8 deaths, between 1 June and 13 December. The northwest provinces of the country remain the most affected by this epidemic. In addition, the Ministry of Health has also reported 65 measles cases in the Cishemere Transit Centre, located in Cibitoke province, as of 17 December 2019. These are the first reported cases in 2019. The Ministry of Health continue to monitor the evolution of the outbreak and report on cases.

Internally Displaced Persons | According to the latest DTM, the number of displaced persons stands at 103,000, a reduction of 28 per cent compared to November 2018.

Repatriation | In November, 409 Burundians were voluntarily repatriated from Tanzania. The top three needs of the returnees are 1) household items, 2) access to land and 3) housing.

Refugees | According to UNHCR, there are 84,469 Congolese refugees in Burundi, with an average of 600 new refugees arriving every month.

Natural Disasters | In November, natural disasters affected the provinces of Kirundo, Muyinga, Bujumbura Rural, Karusi and Rutana causing loss of life, population movements and material damage. This year, at least 18 000 people have been victims of natural disasters. These disasters account for 77 per cent of the 103,352 displaced persons.